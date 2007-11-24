AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : earnings

Stanley Le
Ping An Group's 5.8% investment return in 2024 outperformed its decade average, with the insurer strategically positioning its $790 billion portfolio toward Chinese state-owned banks and emerging technologies while expanding its equity market participation.
Ping An bets on China's long-term growth
Hugo Cox
Emerging market companies often rely on sales growth to drive earnings, but when real GDP growth is falling, this can worry investors. The UK fund house makes a case for firms that buck the trend.
Aberdeen tips EM firms with widening margins