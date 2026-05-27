Energy security driving decarbonisation investment
Geopolitics and energy security now replace climate targets as primary drivers of global decarbonisation investments, say Temasek and asset manager Amundi.
Decarbonisation is no longer being driven primarily by emissions reduction targets. Instead, the transition is being reframed around energy security, industrial resilience and strategic autonomy as geopolitical tensions reshape investment priorities globally.
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