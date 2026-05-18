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Distribution drought tests Asia's private equity resilience

Nishtha Asthana
Delayed exits, geopolitical fragmentation, and weak distributions are emerging as the defining structural pressures reshaping fundraising, liquidity and dealmaking across Asian private equity.
Distribution drought tests Asia's private equity resilience

Asian private equity firms are entering a defining phase where the ability to return capital, rather than deploy it, is becoming the industry’s biggest differentiator.

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