Despite challenging market conditions, industry leaders see selective opportunities emerging as the landscape shifts between cyclical and structural changes.
Asset owners are carefully balancing the need for distributions with their pursuit of optimal returns, with strategic exits at lower multiples emerging as a practical path, industry leaders say.
Private equity eyes recovery in 2025, driven by expected rate cuts and renewed risk appetite. Firms are focusing on smaller buyouts, secondaries, and dual-track IPOs as key exit routes.
A boost for CSFB''s India franchise, as high flying Morgan Stanley veteran joins.
Anthony Creighton, who ran the Asian business, will join Credit Suisse Asset Management.