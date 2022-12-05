Global investors increase allocations to Indian market, with technology and healthcare sectors leading investment flows.
Tag : pe
The challenging fundraising backdrop is seen as an opportunity to reset amid plans to lift exposure to areas like growth equity and venture capital, a Cambridge Associates survey finds.
The Korean sovereign wealth fund sees value in continuation vehicles within the private equity space, while it expands venture capital exposure in specific sectors.
Single-family office Click Ventures sees autonomous AI-powered robots and real-time decision making cars in the near future, its MD says.
India's infrastructure sector sees a surge in deals while China’s venture capital landscape experiences a slowdown, according to Preqin.
Distinct return preferences make alternatives a preferred asset class for Japanese institutional investors, a survey shows.
The alternatives space has shown increased activity since the nation reopened after COVID-19. The influx comes as a result of both inbound and outbound capital flows, according to managers.
Private equity deals are likely to sustain their relatively high momentum in 2024, although asset managers may face challenges sourcing the right local talent.
Middle East asset owners are expected to be significant drivers of Chinese private market growth. Meanwhile South and Southeast Asia, along with Japan, could see a rise in M&A activity, according to a recent report.
As Asia's private equity markets become saturated, investors are finding opportunities in the evolving private credit space, a survey released on February 6 shows.
Asia will continue to attract private equity investors, but these investors might also look at other markets and strategies in order to avoid pitfalls.
Although mainly a direct investor, the investment arm of the city state’s Economic Development Board sources great deals and know-how through fund allocations.