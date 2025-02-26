AsianInvesterAsianInvester

India emerges as private equity powerhouse amid China diversification

Stanley Le
Global investors increase allocations to Indian market, with technology and healthcare sectors leading investment flows.
India emerges as private equity powerhouse amid China diversification

India is poised to remain a hub for private equity investment in the coming years, as experts note that the country is benefiting from a shift away from China within the Asia-Pacific region.

Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.