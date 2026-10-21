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Danantara favours domestic investments as AI drives digital infrastructure demand

Nishtha Asthana
The Indonesian sovereign investor sees attractive equity valuations and double-digit dollar returns in digital infrastructure, while weighing the cost of AI adoption.
Danantara favours domestic investments as AI drives digital infrastructure demand

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