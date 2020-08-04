Indonesia’s $10.5 billion sovereign wealth fund has affirmed its commitment to the sector following a raft of recent domestic investments
Tag : digital infrastructure
As interest rates fall, private equity firms are poised for a comeback, eyeing digital infrastructure and buyouts while managing $2.59 trillion in dry powder.
In partnership with EQT
In seeking out companies that provide essential products or services to society, EQT is focused on investing in high-quality businesses with significant and sustainable growth potential in attractive industries.
Asian investors continue to favour the digital infrastructure sector despite rising prices.
Digital infrastructure and renewables are at the heart of the Canadian pension fund’s Asia strategy — not to mention key sectors for anticipated Asian demand.
Sovereign and pension funds as well as private equity firms are looking at opportunities in data centres, telecom towers, and fibre networks in the region.
The high demand for finance to build data centres is making the sector increasingly appealing as institutional investors deepen their commitment with develop-and-own models.
They overwhelmingly believe that digital infrastructure is becoming more important than regular infrastructure for investment, according to a new survey.