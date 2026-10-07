CPP Investments expands Apac hotel footprint with India entry

Canada’s pension fund giant has invested $311 million for a 27% stake in Prestige Hospitality Ventures, marking its first direct bet on India’s hotel industry.

Key Points CPP Investments is scaling its hospitality portfolio across Asia Pacific through strategic partnerships in Japan, South Korea and India.

The fund acquired a 27% stake in Prestige Hospitality for $311 million, marking its first direct hospitality investment in India.

The strategy is aimed at partnering with local developers to capitalise on rising domestic consumption, a growing middle class and business/leisure travel demand.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) is accelerating its push into Asia Pacific’s hospitality sector, building a portfolio that now counts India among its markets. The fund, which has been acquiring stakes in hotels across the region, including in Japan and Korea, is aligning with established local partners to capture long‑term growth opportunities.