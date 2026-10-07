CPP Investments expands Apac hotel footprint with India entry
Canada’s pension fund giant has invested $311 million for a 27% stake in Prestige Hospitality Ventures, marking its first direct bet on India’s hotel industry.
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) is accelerating its push into Asia Pacific’s hospitality sector, building a portfolio that now counts India among its markets. The fund, which has been acquiring stakes in hotels across the region, including in Japan and Korea, is aligning with established local partners to capture long‑term growth opportunities.
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