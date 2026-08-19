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Cost pressures drive super mergers, force niche funds to adapt

Richard Newell
Expectations around member outcomes, performance, governance and competition from ETFs place a heavy burden on smaller funds in Australia.
Cost pressures drive super mergers, force niche funds to adapt

The latest in a long line of superannuation fund mergers in Australia has once again raised questions about the viability of smaller independent super funds. With pressure mounting, however, some industry observers believe there is still room for smaller, more agile funds.

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