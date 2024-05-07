As IFM Investors and other major Australian superannuation giants fuel optimism about sustainable aviation fuel, the industry grapples with costs and supply woes.
With a large allocation to unlisted assets, the Australian Retirement Trust’s CIO says the fund takes a proactive approach to managing its liquidity risk to ensure it meets its obligations.
Australian Retirement Trust has opened its London office, in a strategic move to enhance international presence and partnerships; access new investment opportunities; and diversify its portfolio across infrastructure, real estate, and private equity.