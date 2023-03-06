Allegations of misconduct by one of Australia's most powerful trade unions have triggered an investigation into the governance models of Cbus and BUSSQ, two mega industry super funds.
Tag : superannuation
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission's decision to ramp up scrutiny of private markets has sparked debate, raising questions about whether increased oversight is necessary.
Despite the growing interest from other superannuation funds in niche private credit sectors, Australian Retirement Trust remains disciplined in its focus on core segments like corporate direct lending and asset-backed credit.
Amid APRA's ramped-up scrutiny of Australia’s superannuation industry, regulatory authorities worldwide are also intensifying their focus on the valuation of unlisted assets.
The regulator's heightened focus on the infrequent valuations of unlisted assets held by Australia’s pensions can lead to positive changes in governance across the whole industry.
Australia's markets and securities regulator plans to place superannuation funds under more scrutiny in 2024, as it looks to enhance consumer protection.
One of Australia's largest super funds is building on its commitment to sustainable investments with a new small-scale renewable storage partnership.
With offices in London and New York, the head of talent at Australia’s largest superannuation fund discusses the challenges of hiring in foreign markets.
Australia's Aware Super is expanding its global presence with an office in London and potential future expansion in North America.
Aware Super and HESTA posted some of the highest returns amid a slew of strong fund performances, driven largely by strong growth in equity markets both domestically and globally.
AsianInvestor has identified 20 outstanding executives who are driving the region's pension funds forward. Today, we feature leaders from two of Australia's superannuation funds -- HESTA and State Super.
International Women’s Day 2023 finds women in APAC are still walking the long path to retirement wealth gender parity, but Commonwealth Superannuation Corp's CIO wants women to know they have more power than the situation might suggest.