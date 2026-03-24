China-based insurers navigating volatility with long-term strategies
Senior executives from HSBC Life, YF Life and MSIG China highlighted how insurers are managing geopolitical risks, interest rate shifts and regulatory pressures.
Geopolitical risks, shifting interest rate expectations and regulatory pressures are reshaping how insurers allocate capital and manage risk, but senior executives say they're shutting out short-term noise in favour of a long-term view.
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