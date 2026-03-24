AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

China-based insurers navigating volatility with long-term strategies

Heather Ng
Senior executives from HSBC Life, YF Life and MSIG China highlighted how insurers are managing geopolitical risks, interest rate shifts and regulatory pressures.
China-based insurers navigating volatility with long-term strategies

Geopolitical risks, shifting interest rate expectations and regulatory pressures are reshaping how insurers allocate capital and manage risk, but senior executives say they're shutting out short-term noise in favour of a long-term view. 

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.