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Asset owners key to scaling transition finance in Asia

Heather Ng
Demand signals from pension pools and insurers are key to unlocking Asia’s transition finance market as allocators move beyond niche ESG strategies towards comprehensive portfolio decarbonisation.
Asset owners key to scaling transition finance in Asia
Key Points
  • Allocators are shifting away from niche ESG sleeves toward portfolio-wide decarbonisation overlays.
  • Incentives and credible data are essential, as regulators explore capital relief and ratings agencies stress credible transition plans.
  • Nature finance is rising, with biodiversity projects and blue loans offering new sustainable investment avenues.

Asia’s transition finance market is at a crossroads, and asset owners are increasingly seen as the decisive force in shaping its future trajectory.

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