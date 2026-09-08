Asset owners key to scaling transition finance in Asia
Demand signals from pension pools and insurers are key to unlocking Asia’s transition finance market as allocators move beyond niche ESG strategies towards comprehensive portfolio decarbonisation.
Asia’s transition finance market is at a crossroads, and asset owners are increasingly seen as the decisive force in shaping its future trajectory.
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