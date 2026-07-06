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Asian allocators tighten scrutiny as GP-led deals mature

Nishtha Asthana
Limited partners (LPs) place greater emphasis on independent valuation analysis, governance oversight and investment discipline as APAC's secondary market gradually evolves.
Asian allocators tighten scrutiny as GP-led deals mature

As GP-led continuation vehicles become more common across Asia, LPs are placing greater emphasis on independently validating valuations rather than relying solely on the investment case presented by third-party managers.

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