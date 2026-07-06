Asian allocators tighten scrutiny as GP-led deals mature
Limited partners (LPs) place greater emphasis on independent valuation analysis, governance oversight and investment discipline as APAC's secondary market gradually evolves.
As GP-led continuation vehicles become more common across Asia, LPs are placing greater emphasis on independently validating valuations rather than relying solely on the investment case presented by third-party managers.
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