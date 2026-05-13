APG repositions Asia-Pacific real estate around Japan and living
The Dutch pension investor is underweight in the sector relative to target and sees Japan, living and selective office recovery as key areas for future deployment.
APG Asset Management is repositioning its Asia-Pacific real estate portfolio around Japan, living and selective office opportunities as it moves to lift a below-target regional allocation.
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