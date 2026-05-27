APG builds filter for Asia-Pacific real estate around climate risk
Not enough attention is being paid to climate risk and obsolescence in the property sector, even as long-term investors treat it as a core issue for underwriting and portfolio monitoring.
Physical climate risk is still not being discussed enough in Asia Pacific real estate, even though it is increasingly central to how long-term investors assess asset quality and future portfolio resilience.
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