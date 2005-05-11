Not enough attention is being paid to climate risk and obsolescence in the property sector, even as long-term investors treat it as a core issue for underwriting and portfolio monitoring.
Tag : offices
The Singaporean investment company plans to relocate staff from other global offices, then hire locally over time at a planned Paris office.
Audit on directly owned offices completed, logistics-assets review underway, residential portfolio next.
Canadian pension funds are finding a rich seam of investment in India, boosting their allocation across asset classes.
Appealing logistics valuations and strong ESG ratings are pulling investors to Europe.
Under the Wealth Connect scheme launched on Friday, both mainland and Hong Kong markets are expecting higher capital flow between the two regions.
Family offices are increasingly doing club investments so as not to miss out on deals due to a lack of capacity, but joining forces with their peers can be tricky.
US private equity firm establishes Asian base following rumoured Samsung Life bid.
Australia''s largest bank closes its institutional markets offices in Singapore, Korea and Malaysia, as well as its Tokyo-based securities company.