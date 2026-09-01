Apac ETFs surge to $2.7tn as record H1 inflows drive regional growth

Strong appetite for technology-focused equities supported flows into South Korea and Taiwan while fixed-income funds across the region lagged.

Key Points The Indo-Pacific ETF market expanded to an all-time high of $2.7 trillion in assets under management (AUM), according to an LSEG review.

Equity ETFs dominated regional demand, taking in $93.4 billion in inflows to command 79.5% of total market assets, whereas fixed-income bond ETFs were largely bypassed, gathering just $0.7 billion.

Taiwanese and South Korean markets led regional growth—benefiting from strong investor appetite for technology, AI and semiconductor sectors—while Japan-domiciled ETFs saw net outflows of $1.3 billion.

The Indo-Pacific exchange-traded fund (ETF) market reached an all-time high of $2.7 trillion in assets under management in the first half of 2026, supported by regional net inflows of $128.5 billion, according to an industry review by LSEG. The inflows came amid a challenging backdrop of persistent macroeconomic headwinds and monetary policy divergence.