Apac ETFs surge to $2.7tn as record H1 inflows drive regional growth
Strong appetite for technology-focused equities supported flows into South Korea and Taiwan while fixed-income funds across the region lagged.
The Indo-Pacific exchange-traded fund (ETF) market reached an all-time high of $2.7 trillion in assets under management in the first half of 2026, supported by regional net inflows of $128.5 billion, according to an industry review by LSEG. The inflows came amid a challenging backdrop of persistent macroeconomic headwinds and monetary policy divergence.
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