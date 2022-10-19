Crypto prices have retreated in 2026, reviving concerns over short-term volatility. But Asymmetry Capital says the pullback has not altered its long-term positioning.
Tag : web3
Despite a volatile period for technology investments in 2023, some single-family offices based in Hong Kong and Singapore are committed to investing in Web 3.0, albeit with caution.
Singapore-based Xin Family, a single family office, explains its approach to investing in frontier technologies and how it manages its portfolio risk.
By partnering with other government bodies, Hong Kong Investment Corporation seeks to streamline fund selection as it prepares to deploy capital across key areas such as Web3 and B2B fintech.
Hong Kong’s investment arm will give priority to investments in tech and advanced manufacturing after receiving over 100 investment proposals from venture capital funds and asset managers.
Mirae Asset hires former BlackRock executive for China role; Ex-HKMA chief joins Web3 institute; GPIF's former RE head joins CapitaLand; Janus Henderson hires sales management director; Aviva Investors hires for APAC client team; and more.
Despite a growing sense of caution in the market, venture capital investors remain vested in Southeast Asia as nascent sectors catch the eye of sophisticated investors.
The Philippines used to be the target of jokes about valuation discounts, but now the market is having the last laugh as investors fight for a piece of its potential.