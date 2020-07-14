IFM elevates acting COO; PGIM Real Estate bolsters APAC team; AllianzGI hunts for new regional head; Ex-Value Partners CEO launches new venture, and more.
Janus Henderson names new Greater China equities chief; Malaysia military pension chairman, chief executive step down; AIA Australia appoints CFO; Savills IM appoints APAC ex-Japan head; WTW gets new Japan head; and more.
ETF demand surged in Asia in 2023. Will investors continue to bet on this investment vehicle this year and if so, what will be the key drivers?
Survey shows institutions see two key macroeconomic risks to their asset allocation strategies over the next 6-12 months.
A new Greater Bay Area-focused fund launched by state-owned Shenzhen Capital International and Value Partners is set to lure investors tapping undervalued growth opportunities in the region.
CareSuper hires equities chief; Prudential gets former AIA executive for Macau; Value Partners names co-CIO for fixed income; Eastspring's fixed income team expands; abrdn hires wholesale distribution head for Hong Kong; and more.
Aviva Investors appoints new head for sustainable outcomes; Manulife IM former Asia CRO joins Value Partners; Blackstone Credit hires new head of Asia Pacific origination; MUFG appoints new regional executive for Asia Pacific; Capital Group hires Southeast Asia intermediaries MD; HSBC AM appoints head of Asia multi-asset; PineBridge announces two departures; and more.
Value Partners appoints David Wong as chief risk officer; CBRE appoints Luke Moffat APAC head of advisory and transaction services; Clarence Chan joins BNY Mellon; moves at India's LIC mutual fund asset; Qiming Venture Partners welcomes David Chu as IR Partner, and more
Manulife appoints new COO; the head of investment stewardship at VFMC departs; June Wong joins Value Partners as president; State Street appoints head of Singapore and Southeast Asia, and head of Australia; BlackRock COO joins UBS AM as Australia and New Zealand country head; Pictet veteran named as Asia CIO; Nomura AM Malaysia head to step down; and more
The healthcare industry in China is propelled by significant reforms and presents exciting investment opportunities. However, the returns it delivers are volatile. How should investors navigate this market?
Yu Xiaobo, head of the China business of the Hong Kong-based fund manager, has resigned from his post. Value Partners has made two senior appointments to help fill his shoes.
The Hong Kong-based fund house's president has become the latest in a procession of senior executives to depart over the past three years.