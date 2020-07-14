AsianInvesterAsianInvester

AsianInvestor team
Janus Henderson names new Greater China equities chief; Malaysia military pension chairman, chief executive step down; AIA Australia appoints CFO; Savills IM appoints APAC ex-Japan head; WTW gets new Japan head; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Feb 16
Staff Reporters
CareSuper hires equities chief; Prudential gets former AIA executive for Macau; Value Partners names co-CIO for fixed income; Eastspring's fixed income team expands; abrdn hires wholesale distribution head for Hong Kong; and more.
Roundup of people news, Feb 3
Staff Reporters
Aviva Investors appoints new head for sustainable outcomes; Manulife IM former Asia CRO joins Value Partners; Blackstone Credit hires new head of Asia Pacific origination; MUFG appoints new regional executive for Asia Pacific; Capital Group hires Southeast Asia intermediaries MD; HSBC AM appoints head of Asia multi-asset; PineBridge announces two departures; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, June 2
Staff Reporters
Value Partners appoints David Wong as chief risk officer; CBRE appoints Luke Moffat APAC head of advisory and transaction services; Clarence Chan joins BNY Mellon; moves at India's LIC mutual fund asset; Qiming Venture Partners welcomes David Chu as IR Partner, and more
Weekly roundup of people news, Mar 4
Staff Reporters
Manulife appoints new COO; the head of investment stewardship at VFMC departs; June Wong joins Value Partners as president; State Street appoints head of Singapore and Southeast Asia, and head of Australia; BlackRock COO joins UBS AM as Australia and New Zealand country head; Pictet veteran named as Asia CIO; Nomura AM Malaysia head to step down; and more
Weekly roundup of people news, Oct 22