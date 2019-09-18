Tuck Meng Yee of JRT Partners is steering clear of headline-chasing plays, opting instead for value-led investing in emerging markets and active strategies in Japan and Europe, while remaining cautious on the US dollar and inflation-sensitive assets.
Tag : usd
This week saw two alleged Japanese government interventions to support the yen against the US dollar. AsianInvestor asked market specialists at what levels the Japanese currency could stabilise.
Exposure to renminbi assets is less than 15% for the fund dedicated to defending Hong Kong’s dollar peg. However, a fund executive cautions against missing out on a China rebound.
With the strongest US dollar level seen in decades, investors have to relate to both challenges and opportunities.
As central banks around the world hold record levels of reserves in Chinese renminbi, experts are split on whether the currency will be a rival to the US dollar.
The dollar has been on the rise since the Fed took a hawkish approach to its monetary policy, but what’s next?
As global uncertainties continue to brew, at AsianInvestor’s sixth Institutional Investment Forum China, CIC and CPIC reveal the biggest challenges they face.