Norges Bank Investment Management is working with its 9,000 investees to improve reporting under the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures.
Tackling global warming was high on the agenda at a UN-affiliated summit in Tokyo, where global asset owners and investors gathered to discuss responsible investing.
Nippon Life, Japan's largest life insurer, says institutional investors need to step up responsibility beyond ESG risk management, as capital market operations evolve.
Signatories are advocating for a robust policy on plastic pollution amid concerns that states would support a less ambitious mandate.
Signatory institutions to the UN's Principles for Responsible Investment – which includes almost none in Asia beyond Australia and Japan – must do more in this area, says a UN report.
Gordon Hagart, who spent four years at the Future Fund, is set to join the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors. The Future Fund has already begun to seek his replacement.
The United Nations’ Principles for Responsible Investment initiative is increasing its activity in Asia, putting on events in Indonesia, Singapore and Vietnam.