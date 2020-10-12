Australian and British pension funds want the UK's National Wealth Fund to focus on higher risk net-zero industries where it can play a valuable role bridging gaps in capital markets.
Tag : uk
Australia's consolidation-focused superannuation model offers a blueprint for overhauling UK's fragmented pensions.
Asset managers assess the impact of elections in the UK and France on markets and investment opportunities from institutional investors in Asia.
Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman has appeared in a new advert calling on UK pensioners to lobby funds to cut fossil fuel exposure. It comes at a time when debate heats up on ESG globally and COP28 begins.
The short leadership of prime minister Liz Truss came with tumultuous financial markets in UK. AsianInvestor asks how investors in the region should consider the British market under Rishi Sunak’s new administration.
Surging interest rates resulted in a liquidity crisis for UK pension funds, but other systems in the Netherlands and Asia aren't likely to meet the same fate: APG, fund managers
As former finance minister Rishi Sunak takes over as prime minister, he faces massive challenges in winning back investor confidence in Britain.
The British currency has depreciated against many currencies recently, and AsianInvestor asks what this means for investor sentiment in Asia.
One year after the UK pensions pool named managers for its China equities mandate, AsianInvestor spoke to portfolio manager Anthony Petalas for his outlook on Asia's behemoth.
Huge cuts in emissions from real estate assets will be essential to reach net zero carbon by 2050. Columbia Threadneedle Investments’ carbon neutral real estate approach has been established for over a decade and offers major benefits for all stakeholders.
A surge in early withdrawal applications from the city's pension fund follows the dramatic increase in the number of UK visa applications by Hong Kong residents.
The state-linked fund manager’s foreign real estate holdings are largely in the UK, but that is set to change. It recently bought logistics assets in Poland and is eyeing other locations and segments.