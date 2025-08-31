Aware Super, Equitix and UK National Wealth Fund launch battery storage platform
The Australian pension fund has joined forces with Equitix and the UK’s National Wealth Fund to establish Eelpower Energy, marking its debut direct investment in Britain's energy transition.
Australian pension fund Aware Super has committed to a $676 million (£500 million) consortium led by infrastructure investor Equitix and joined by Britain's National Wealth Fund (NWF) to establish Eelpower Energy, a new UK battery storage platform targeting more than 1GW of capacity.
