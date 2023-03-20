AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : ubs

AsianInvestor team
Raffles Family Office hires former RBC exec as COO; Australian Ethical Super gets former PRI CEO on its board; UBS AM names interim HK head; Korean Re announces new UK CEO; PE firm Advent hires for new Australia office; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, July 12
In partnership with UBS Asset Management
In the current macroeconomic environment, private equity has once again proven its resilience by offering higher returns than other asset classes on average, as well as an illiquidity premium to investors for their long-term commitment says Markus Benzler, head multi-managers private equity UBS Asset Management.
Why investment in private equity continues to be dynamic
Staff Reporters
Australian central bank names first female chief; Temasek, Ping An executives join World Bank initiative; former GIC ESG analyst joins UBS AM; Schroders rejigs Asia leadership team; Northern Trust appoints HK head; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, July 21
Staff Reporters
UBS AM hires head of fixed income for EM, APAC; Legal Super names new chief executive; NPS reshuffles investment heads; BlackRock hires APAC markets head for iShares; DWS appoints APAC chief; Nikko AM names China chairwoman, and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, March 24