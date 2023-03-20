As China implements market-friendly policies and technological advancement initiatives, international investors are showing fresh appetite for the world's second-largest economy.
Tag : ubs
Raffles Family Office hires former RBC exec as COO; Australian Ethical Super gets former PRI CEO on its board; UBS AM names interim HK head; Korean Re announces new UK CEO; PE firm Advent hires for new Australia office; and more.
Cbus deputy CIO resigns; BNP Paribas AM hires for Greater China; UBS Japan names new CEO; Eastspring Malaysia appoints new CEO; Funds SA CIO departs; and more.
As international investors flock to multifamily residential properties in Japan, opportunities are still too good to pass up despite increasingly competitive demand.
In partnership with UBS Asset Management
In the current macroeconomic environment, private equity has once again proven its resilience by offering higher returns than other asset classes on average, as well as an illiquidity premium to investors for their long-term commitment says Markus Benzler, head multi-managers private equity UBS Asset Management.
Asian asset owners are becoming more selective in private credit strategies for safe illiquid premiums with lender-friendly terms.
Large asset managers such as UBS, BlackRock, and Fidelity are looking to exploit their resources in Asia as asset owner interest and market opportunities point to a promising future.
Australian central bank names first female chief; Temasek, Ping An executives join World Bank initiative; former GIC ESG analyst joins UBS AM; Schroders rejigs Asia leadership team; Northern Trust appoints HK head; and more.
UBS AM hires head of fixed income for EM, APAC; Legal Super names new chief executive; NPS reshuffles investment heads; BlackRock hires APAC markets head for iShares; DWS appoints APAC chief; Nikko AM names China chairwoman, and more.
After the fall of Credit Suisse, Switzerland's reputation as a wealth management centre hangs under a cloud. Could Asia reap the benefits as the region's richest families look to diversify their assets?
After the spectacular fall of Credit Suisse and shock collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, investors are fretting about contagion risk among global banks. AsianInvestor asks investment experts to give their take on the troubled sector.
HKMA, MAS issue statements after the announced takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS; Temasek officials meet Maharlika executives; CDPQ eyes purchase of Indian unit of ATC; and more.