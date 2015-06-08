Tit-for-tat tariffs and investigations threaten to derail the crucial trade relationship between Brussels and Beijing. Will we see further escalation? Market experts share their views.
Aman Dhingra of UBP discusses the importance of giving investors guidance and managing their expectations amid periods of volatility.
Illiquid investments such as aircraft financing, cat bonds and student housing are drawing interest, says Aman Dhingra, Singapore head of advisory at the Swiss private bank.
The Swiss private bank's chief investment officer, Norman Villamin, says active managers are likely to attract flows from passive strategies as quantitative easing comes to an end.
Wealth managers said alternatives assets offered investment and hedging opportunities following Donald Trump's surprise election success, but further protest votes could emerge in Europe.
Michael Blake, Asia CEO of Union Bancaire Privee, talks skiing, where he'd love to stay in Beijing and what he listened to during the sale of Coutts International to UBP last year.
The Swiss firm aims to replace senior executives and grow its regional team of relationship managers, following the completion of its Coutts deal. China is a major focus.
BMO Global AM names institutional sales head; WMA hires CIO; Manulife splits distribution, marketing roles; Everstone hires India exec; Mirae Asset moves ETF exec to HK; Vontobel WM adds in HK; Lumen hires former UBP MD; PGI adds in Australia; and Natixis AM names new CEO.
The Swiss private bank is seeking relationship managers and team heads as it strives to deepen its Asia presence after acquiring Coutts International’s assets.
Private banking veteran Stephan Repkow has launched an independent platform in Singapore serving both as an external asset manager and multi family office.
Chinese IFA Noah Wealth Management has formed a partnership with Swiss private bank UBP in a bid to grow their capabilities and target wealthy Chinese investors' desire for global exposure.
The Singapore-based private banking business sees increasing demand for multi-asset solutions from its Asia clients, and is looking to beef up its product range accordingly.