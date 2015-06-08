AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : ubp

The Editors
Michael Blake, Asia CEO of Union Bancaire Privee, talks skiing, where he'd love to stay in Beijing and what he listened to during the sale of Coutts International to UBP last year.
One minute with: Michael Blake, UBP
Joe Marsh, Steve Dunthorne
BMO Global AM names institutional sales head; WMA hires CIO; Manulife splits distribution, marketing roles; Everstone hires India exec; Mirae Asset moves ETF exec to HK; Vontobel WM adds in HK; Lumen hires former UBP MD; PGI adds in Australia; and Natixis AM names new CEO.
Weekly roundup of people news, March 18