Tokio Marine Life Insurance Group Singapore's senior investment manager says insurers want partners who understand the sector's complex regulatory environment.
Two Canadian pension funds increase bets in Indian toll roads; GPIF gets curious about crypto; ADIA plans to capitalise on western investors' desire to cut China exposure; Temasek to stay committed to ESG investing; and more.
China's family offices usually adopt more active investment strategies than their overseas peers, prefer direct equity investment, report says; Korea’s National Pension Service has raised holdings in US big-cap tech stocks; and more.
Singapore's Temasek is taking part in a new fund under climate-focused investor founded by Bill Gates; Korea's NPS is looking for a new CIO as the previous' term ends; Canadian CDPQ invests in Japanese developer of renewable energy; and more.
Korean Hanwha Life Insurance is set to kick off direct investment in overseas real estate via new subsidiary in the US; Singapore's Temasek launches strategic partnership in Brazil with local partner; Japanese insurers expand overseas with acquisitions; Tokio Marine partners with Singapore insurtech VC firm; and more.
The current indiscriminate hunt for yield could land some firms in hot water, as it has in the past, says Ian Brimecome, a senior executive at Tokio Marine.
Asia-based investment industry CEOs are exploring how to tap institutional capital and rich individuals in the Middle East.
Following Paul Hoff’s retirement, the index provider hires asset-management veteran Yuji Ogino in Tokyo.
Fund management firms in Japan are starting to launch equity products instead of global fixed-income funds.
President Iwama flouts convention by picking an industry veteran from rival group Mizuho to succeed him.