Hong Kong surpassing Switzerland as the world’s largest offshore wealth booking centre signals more than a shift in capital flows.
Tag : switzerland
Industry participants are questioning the motivation behind and benefits of Hong Kong's new agreement with Switzerland on mutual recognition of funds.
The Swiss private bank signs a partnership deal with Kasikornbank to gain access to its high-net-worth clients and to receive referrals. Its Asia-Pacific chief spells out the rationale.
The Lion City is the fastest growing wealth centre in the world, with the number of millionaires there having doubled in the past five years.
Structural change at Pictet and Lombard Odier to corporate partnerships underlines a new reality for Swiss banks. And about time too, says Scorpio Partnership.
The Swiss state-owned bank recently set up in Hong Kong, and its senior executives this week talked about their plans to penetrate Asia's wealth-management market.
The Swiss private bank opens its first branch outside of Switzerland, which is more proof – if you needed it – that the growth story for wealth management is in Asia.