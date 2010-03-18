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Tag : switzerland

Joe Marsh
The Swiss state-owned bank recently set up in Hong Kong, and its senior executives this week talked about their plans to penetrate Asia's wealth-management market.
BCGE adapts to its surroundings
Lara Wozniak
The Swiss private bank opens its first branch outside of Switzerland, which is more proof – if you needed it – that the growth story for wealth management is in Asia.
Sarasin opens Hong Kong office