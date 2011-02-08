Global investors are turning to Africa to harness opportunities and tap the continent’s emerging wealthy. But Scorpio Partnership asks: will this be at the expense of Asia?
Catherine Tillotson
The bank's move to sell its India and Emea wealth units may make sense short-term, but could create larger exposure to domestic and Pacific Rim shocks, says Scorpio Partnership.
The tiny island’s banking crisis will inevitably drive high-net-worth money to the exits, with Singapore in particular among those well placed to fill the gap, writes Scorpio Partnership.
Structural change at Pictet and Lombard Odier to corporate partnerships underlines a new reality for Swiss banks. And about time too, says Scorpio Partnership.
Given regional fragmentation and toppy prices, wealth managers have grown cautious over Asia M&A. That will see valuations settle and lead to tailored consolidation, finds Scorpio Partnership.
The Asian hubs rank just behind Switzerland in the Global Innovation Index and lead the pack in terms of sub-categories – underlining their financial and economic development.
In partnership with Catherine Tillotson
Effective brand strategies are critical to success, increasingly so in China. Scorpio Partnership highlights five steps that wealth managers use to create a positive impression.
Many firms view social networking as another marketing channel, but are underestimating the damage that the growing power of blogging can do, writes Scorpio Partnership.
Finally, a set of guidelines drafted by private banks for private banks, says Catherine Tillotson of Scorpio Partnership.
Scorpio Partnership’s latest research suggests financial services are far behind luxury brands when it comes to impressing China’s newly rich.
Methods to separate customers into groups are ineffective, argues Catherine Tillotson of Scorpio Partnership. She points to the potential importance of new behavioural analysis.