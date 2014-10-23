As South Korea grapples with its worst market downturn since 2009, we asked investment experts to identify potential turning points that could spark a recovery in one of Asia's largest economies.
Despite US and European investors scaling back, global interest in Chinese stocks persists, with allocators from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and other markets looking for stronger signals to increase their exposure.
India's stock market surge has fuelled frenzied IPO activities in the first half. Will the party continue for the rest of the year? Fund managers share their views and explain what it means for foreign investors.
The Japanese yen has depreciated sharply against the dollar, while Japanese equities hit record highs. Asset managers debate the currency’s path, BOJ’s policy action, and the outlook for Japanese stocks.
Pandemic-fuelled turbulence and policy risk concerns will have little impact on the long-term investment value of the China stock market, making it attractive to international investors.
After a stellar 2020, Japan's pensions titan GPIF is returning more down-to-earth numbers. For analysts it allows the dust to settle to see if its long-term strategies are really working.
Some short-term re-positioning may be needed, but as regulations become clearer, the valuation of Chinese stocks, especially in the tech sector, remains attractive, experts said.
The pension fund bowed to retail investor pressure and broadened its investment range into local stocks. Its policy reversal could set the stage for more populist pressure.
Cathay Life and Shin Kong Life have been upping their exposure to emerging market bonds. They and Fubon Life have also generated strong returns from high-dividend stocks.
Fund managers, already concerned about Beijing’s intervention in the stock market, won’t welcome a proposed index circuit breaker.
Southbound trading hits its quota limit for the first time, pushing the Hang Seng Index up to a level not seen since the financial crisis. But fears are voiced over imported volatility.
Fund managers adopting a ‘wait and see’ approach to adding China to portfolios are putting broader mandates at risk, says MSCI’s Chris Ryan.