Foreign investors adhering to international ESG standards must navigate a complex landscape in China, where implementation of such practices requires patience and sustained engagement with local corporations.
Tag : stewardship
Much of Asia continues to lag the global standard when it comes to corporate governance, transparency and diversity. But significant progress has been noted of late.
In partnership with Schroders
With sustainability dominating conversations on a daily basis, much confusion seems to surround stewardship, despite the strong correlation between the two concepts. Schroders debunks five myths.
The chief investment officer of Japan’s biggest pension fund is focusing more on long term capital market risk than investment allocations.
Only three asset owners have signed up to the country's stewardship code. More must do so, including National Pension Service, the biggest state fund.
The latest move from Japan's huge state retirement fund is designed to give it more flexibility on manager selection and access to new investment ideas.
Japan's $112 billion Pension Fund Association has appointed UK firm Hermes EOS to help implement its stewardship activities, reflecting a push towards responsible ownership across Asia.