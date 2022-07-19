Fund managers say various assets within the fixed income universe are well positioned as US economic growth slows down.
Tag : recession
With the UK and Japan falling into technical recession, AsianInvestor asked fund managers which other economies might be at risk of entering negative growth in 2024.
Concerns about inflation and interest rate developments create a wide range of approaches for the coming year, an outlook survey shows.
The Chinese life insurer is also keeping its eye on undervalued Hong Kong equities to boost its $11 billion overseas investment portfolio.
Investing during macroeconomic uncertainty requires the ability to not only defend but also attack, according to the Malaysian federal pension fund’s CIO. A new transition plan is in place to help Kwap move faster to exploit the turmoil.
Australia’s sovereign wealth fund asks if traditional portfolio construction is a thing of the past, audience hears at AsianInvestor’s Southeast Asia Institutional Investment Forum.
The life insurer sees many opportunities around ESG investment in alternatives, but questions how to evaluate such emerging assets using traditional metrics.
The increasing likelihood of a long-term downturn is prompting insurers to reassess their allocation strategy towards corporate bonds.
Investment leaders discuss strategies for uncertain markets and the threat of an oncoming recession at the 2022 Milken Institute Asia Summit.
We asked asset managers in Asia for their views on European assets as record high energy prices and the coming winter threaten to drag the continent into a recession.
US asset managers are choosing expensive growth shares over cheaper value equities amid recession fears. Are Asian investors doing the same?
Active management of funds has proven useful at a time when Australian superannuation funds are expected to post negative returns.