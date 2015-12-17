Japan’s landmark move to lift rates to 1% signals confidence in inflation and wages but raises deeper questions for Asia.
Tag : rate hike
Inflation, banking crisis, and a weakening US dollar are putting gold under the spotlight. AsianInvestor asks asset managers if gold prices have hit a peak or if there is more room for prices to rise.
The news of Jerome Powell's reappointment as chairman of the Federal Reserve reassured investors that the central bank would continue current policies.
AsianInvestor canvassed institutional investors for their thoughts on the US central bank's plans to reduce its balance sheet and its latest interest rate hike.
Amid huge divergence in fund managers' views about the US Federal Reserve's first rate hike in nine years, Asia is widely seen as better placed than other emerging-market regions.