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Market Views: Is BOJ’s 1% rate hike a turning point for Asia?

Heather Ng
Japan’s landmark move to lift rates to 1% signals confidence in inflation and wages but raises deeper questions for Asia.
Market Views: Is BOJ&#8217;s 1% rate hike a turning point for Asia?

The Bank of Japan raised its policy rate to 1% on June 16, its highest level in more than three decades, marking another step away from the era of negative rates and yield curve control.

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