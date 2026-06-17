Market Views: Is BOJ’s 1% rate hike a turning point for Asia?
Japan’s landmark move to lift rates to 1% signals confidence in inflation and wages but raises deeper questions for Asia.
The Bank of Japan raised its policy rate to 1% on June 16, its highest level in more than three decades, marking another step away from the era of negative rates and yield curve control.
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