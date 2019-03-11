Future Fund names CFO & CRO; NZ state insurer taps internal CIO; NZ Super creates COO role; PRI chief to exit in 2026, and more.
Tackling global warming was high on the agenda at a UN-affiliated summit in Tokyo, where global asset owners and investors gathered to discuss responsible investing.
Nippon Life, Japan's largest life insurer, says institutional investors need to step up responsibility beyond ESG risk management, as capital market operations evolve.
For smaller asset owners with limited internal capacity, bond indices can serve as a good proxy for fixed income ESG screening.
The NGO's election of a Japanese insurer board member promises to improve ESG stewardship in fixed income, plus bridge the gap between investors and policymakers.
Departing CEO Fiona Reynolds tells AsianInvestor how she hopes that, within a five-year period, human rights will be as important as climate issues for most investors.
As sustainability rises as a priority among asset owners, they will need to grapple with how much they engage with poor ESG performers, and whether they should divest.
The increasing urgency of climate change will cause more scrutiny on asset owners and fund managers, while also leading to better and more universal standards for investment.
The rise of environmental, social and governance issues to become a core aspect of the investment process has led to asset owners more closely examining fund manager claims.
AIA's Mark Konyn and others said asset owners have been slow to embrace environmental, social and governance measures, but the Covid-19 crisis could change that.
Giant insurer AIA is inspiring other Hong Kong asset owners to bring their investment practices in line with the global trend.
Consistent with its pioneering role on governance issues, the fund is an early mover in offering information on its voting history, which is in line with best investment practice globally.