The government-backed investor is working to broaden Japan’s bench of managers capable of handling complex, large-cap corporate transformations.
Tag : polaris
With an RMB clearing bank about to be established in Taiwan, industry players reflect on the potential opportunities and how they believe the market will grow.
iShares takes the most net new money into its Asia-Pacific ex-Japan-listed exchange-traded funds in the first quarter, at the expense of firms such as Polaris and State Street Global Advisors.
Strategic Insight research shows Asia-based funds overall had a good, not great year in 2011, in line with the US and in contrast to Europe; but only the top managers benefited.
Fund managers and even some providers of exchange-traded funds say ETFs may be ill-suited for accessing immature markets.
Polaris will introduce the first environmental, social and governance fund for retail investors in Taiwan; it will invest in emerging markets.
Investors from Taiwan and China take a divergent approach to crisis-hit Japan.
The Taiwanese ETF player has lined up partnership deals with Hong KongÆs BOCI-Prudential and ChinaÆs Fortis Haitong. More deals in Singapore and Malaysia are in the works.
Russell and Polaris pin hopes on Taiwan investors developing a taste for the lifestyle fund.
Which idea will succeed: mid-caps or tech?
US-based Gerken Capital sponsors its second Asian hedge fund.