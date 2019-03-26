The country's first sovereign wealth fund is building a network of elite global managers to transform Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
Tag : outsourcing
The Korean national pension fund is embracing a new investment approach, allocating capital across asset classes to boost returns. The fund is prioritising riskier assets, such as equities and alternatives, as evidenced by a recent $1.1 billion external mandate that exemplifies this strategic shift.
There are increased requests for proposals in most Asia-Pacific markets in the first half of 2023 compared to the second half of last year, according to a recent report by Cerulli.
The homegrown insurer has a detailed list of criteria it employs when it comes to selecting investment partners.
Investors plan to prioritise cost management, and are trending towards outsourcing and diversifying to niche investment strategies.
In partnership with Northern Trust
A global survey of 300 investment managers reinforces the value of ‘whole office’ solutions for achieving greater efficiency and resiliency in investment operations.
Norges Bank Investment Management has strong convictions on manager selection – and on Asia. In the first of a two-part series, AsianInvestor speaks to head of external strategies Erik Hilde.
The Australian retirement fund’s CIO wants to keep all of his portfolio with external firms. He says that it has become easier to negotiate lower manager fees as some peers internalise.
Investment heads at insurance firms such as AIG and Pool Re discuss the benefits of outsourcing portfolios and what they look for from asset managers.
Managers should expect more frequent and detailed requirements from asset owners in order to attract capital, delegates heard at AsianInvestor’s Asian Investment Summit in Hong Kong.
With its investment outsourcing growth slowing in 2018, Malaysia’s biggest public pension fund is on course to strengthen its in-house investment capabilities.
Three investment specialists share their views on institutional investor interest to outsource portfolios and the asset classes they seek to access via external managers.