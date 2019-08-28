The national pension fund continues to expand its outsourced assets in a dynamic investment landscape, as it reaps rewards from bets in overseas markets and emerging sectors.
Tag : nssf
Singapore government halts $1.7 billion insurance sector merger deal; Dutch pension fund hands Japanese real estate mandate to abrdn; HK government ties up with Bloomberg to attract family offices; NSSF posts positive return for 2023; and more.
China to update domestic investment regulations for NSSF; Nippon Life buys first digital green bonds; Malaysia's KWAP refinances Australian office tower with first green loan; and more.
The National Social Security Fund added $17.8 billion in Chinese equities last year across the consumer and healthcare, real estate, automotive, industrial, resource, and infrastructure sectors.
AsianInvestor has identified 20 outstanding executives who are driving the region's pension industry forward. Today, we feature leaders from Canada and China — CDPQ and NCSSF.
China’s pension investment is becoming more sophisticated, say analysts, as managers pivot to long-term investments such as biotech and new energy.
The country's pension funds are lagging behind their Asian peers for sustainable returns, leading to calls for Beijing to let them invest in more alternative assets.
As Beijing seeks to expand its pension system it will need to find ways to simplify how the system is managed, instead of maintaining the set of watchdogs that currently have a say.
China’s former central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan has spoken in favour of letting pension funds invest overseas, a sign senior officials are considering such a move.
If the state pension fund is empowered to push for better ESG standards by local companies, it could help turbo-fuel China's apparent ambitions as an environmentally conscious nation.
After a two-year trial run, the ambitious scheme is being extended nationwide. Investment restrictions and built-in home bias, though, could undermine its effectiveness.
China’s national pension fund will play a greater role in helping local governments grow their pension assets. This should also benefit external asset managers.