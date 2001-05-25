HKIC announces first investment since inception; Temasek invests in Australian ETFs manager; Philippines's GSIS hires consultant for project; GIC enters Australian self-storage market via JV; INA, co-investors invested $3.2 billion in Indonesia since 2021; and more.
High hedging costs and a low yen have led Japanese life insurers to focus on domestic government bonds, although declining yields might also prompt them to seek out alternatives.
With a new regulatory regime in the making, the lifers’ relatively high allocation to domestic equity will incur a higher cost, and selling off can be either boom or bust.
As interest rates have started to move, the larger Japanese life insurers consider either unhedged US investments, or aiming for the eurozone.
The NGO's election of a Japanese insurer board member promises to improve ESG stewardship in fixed income, plus bridge the gap between investors and policymakers.
From AsianInvestor magazine: The steady returns from low-volatility funds of funds offer financial institutions comfort in an increasingly uncertain environment.
Competition for the insurer''s $40 billion in global assets heats up as one custodian predicts a July announcement for the mandate.