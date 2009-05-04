Policy credibility and deepening capital markets are transforming Asian fixed income from a tactical play into a strategic allocation, even as managers debate whether the region can compete on yield with other emerging markets.
Future Fund ex-deputy CIO joins Blue Owl; MSIM hires senior execs for Greater China, HK, and SE Asia; HKEX announces new chairman; Taiwan gets new FSC chairman; and more.
Morgan Stanley Investment Management has been building its Greater China distribution network and is eyeing expansion in Southeast Asia. It is also starting to export Asia strategies to the West.
Morgan Stanley IM's head of international investment management, Navtej Nandra, sees big opportunities within the region's rising asset base and tips an industry shake-out.
With its reorganised Asia-Pacific team now in place, the firm is targeting three-fold regional AUM growth via long-only and private-equity funds, among other products.
The former regional deputy at Morgan Stanley Investment Management has moved to BlackRock’s exchange-traded funds arm.
With Sandra Lee having left the firm, the institutional sales effort is “in transition”, says MSIM.
Nikko Asset Management lays out its bid to become the pre-eminent asset-management company in Asia.
Legg Mason's Esemplia, Morgan Stanley Investment Management and Vontobel will each run a $250 million global emerging-market portfolio, the state entity’s first GEM mandates.
The firm’s strategic move away from the retail funds business is considered a likely reason behind Pickerell’s decision to move to another, as yet unnamed, employer.
Morgan Stanley is exiting its retail mutual fund business in the US, including Van Kampen Investments, and will only lose its Japan equities retail business.
Sandra Lee is once more working alongside Blair Pickerell, replacing Tony Archer, who has left Morgan Stanley for American Century.