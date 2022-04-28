What will be the biggest impact for Asia when President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House? From tariffs to foreign relations, leading asset managers outline their expectations.
Following the Federal Reserve's aggressive 50 basis point interest rate cut, we asked asset managers and analysts to identify three risk assets they believe could benefit from this decision.
As we enter the second half of 2024, investors are closely monitoring the commodities market, scrutinising the potential impact of various geopolitical events and economic trends globally.
When should asset managers strip their portfolios of fossil fuel-heavy entities, and when should they leverage their status as investors to push for energy transition from within?
The Chinese Zodiac year saw a host of trends that preoccupied the minds of institutional investors. We curated the biggest themes of the Year of the Rabbit.
In times of market volatility, the allure of holding cash and waiting for the right opportunity to come along can be tempting for investors, but is it the right move now?
What's driving the performance of Asia’s commercial property sector and are there any opportunities on the horizon? Industry experts share their views.
As investors continue to parse financial data to figure out the next interest rate move from the Fed, there are conflicting opinions on what the future holds.
Last year belonged to the US dollar, which gained strength as almost every other global asset class fell. Which currency is likely to outperform in 2023? AsianInvestor asks market specialists to name their picks.
The Adani allegations have placed the importance of effective due diligence in the spotlight. AsianInvestor asked asset managers and analysts about common red flags investors can look for to avoid getting caught in such issues.
Asset managers and analysts discuss whether the recent wave of delisting from American stock exchanges by Chinese state-owned companies signals an ongoing trend — and whether Hong Kong and Shanghai might benefit from the shift.
Inflation and stagflation continue to be a concern for investors amid the Russia-Ukraine war, supply chain disruptions and rising energy prices.