The Philippines' sovereign wealth fund is implementing private-sector governance standards and a strategic partnership approach as it positions itself as a catalyst for investment in the country's development.
Maharlika Investment Corporation is taking an unconventional approach by focusing on early-stage domestic investments, aiming to catalyse broader economic transformation despite its modest $2.2 billion size.
From energy grids to mining ventures, the Philippines' sovereign wealth fund has identified critical sectors where strategic capital can unlock both commercial returns and development impact.
The recently established fund aims to bridge the infrastructure gap in the Philippines through physical and digital projects, focusing on energy and telecom towers to drive economic growth and create social impact.
GIC, NPS invest in $3.9 billion fund; KWAP pledges to invest in transition assets; Singapore ministers allay concerns over Allianz's deal with Income Insurance; Australian pensions eye natural disaster reinsurance to enhance returns; and more.
A US federal government pension decides to exclude investments in Hong Kong; Philippines' Maharlika fund can finance up to 80 potential projects; Korean pension snaps up stake in US crypto exchange; Australia's ART brings one more super fund under its fold; and more.
GIC in tie-up to develop green ammonia in India; Teachers' Pension hires CIO from SK Securities; Ontario Teachers' clears competition hurdle to acquire stake in India's BusyBees Logistics; Temasek leads funding round for Indian spacetech firm; and more.
Singapore's MAS lists domestic systemically important insurers; Qantas Super explores merger options; CIC chairman sees need for greater sustainability certainty; KWAP to invest in Malaysia's startup ecosystem; and more.
Mubadala Investment in JV to invest in multifamily real estate; Philippines's sovereign wealth fund attracts GIC, Temasek interest; China's Xi meets Bill Gates; GEPS picks managers for equity portfolios; and more.
With no commodity-based or government surpluses to invest, some are questioning why the Philippines needs a sovereign wealth fund. Its proponents say it will ensure state funds are invested for the best return.
Temasek has been named with other defendants in a US lawsuit that claims they conspired with cryptocurrency exchange FTX to defraud customers; Australian Retirement Trust plans merger with Commonwealth Bank Group Super; and more.
Will the result be what happened in Indonesia? One thing is certain: the desire to create state investment platforms is growing regionally and globally.