Philippines' first SWF charts bold course in development finance
Maharlika Investment Corporation is taking an unconventional approach by focusing on early-stage domestic investments, aiming to catalyse broader economic transformation despite its modest $2.2 billion size.
Building on its targeted sector strategy, Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC) is pursuing a distinctive investment approach that sets it apart from traditional sovereign funds by prioritising developmental impact alongside financial returns in the Philippine market.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.