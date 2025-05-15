The Philippines' sovereign wealth fund is implementing private-sector governance standards and a strategic partnership approach as it positions itself as a catalyst for investment in the country's development.
Maharlika Investment Corporation is taking an unconventional approach by focusing on early-stage domestic investments, aiming to catalyse broader economic transformation despite its modest $2.2 billion size.
From energy grids to mining ventures, the Philippines' sovereign wealth fund has identified critical sectors where strategic capital can unlock both commercial returns and development impact.