Maharlika Investment Corporation is taking an unconventional approach by focusing on early-stage domestic investments, aiming to catalyse broader economic transformation despite its modest $2.2 billion size.
Tag : development finance
Investors must be mindful of potential social and economic fallout from a sudden shift to renewables in Asia, according to the Asia head of the development institution.
The foreign development finance institution has £485 million to spend in the region by 2026.
De-risking and green securitisation will help unlock much-needed institutional capital for sustainable infrastructure projects in Asia, say executives at multilateral development banks.