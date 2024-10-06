The Philippines' sovereign wealth fund is implementing private-sector governance standards and a strategic partnership approach as it positions itself as a catalyst for investment in the country's development.
Maharlika Investment Corporation is taking an unconventional approach by focusing on early-stage domestic investments, aiming to catalyse broader economic transformation despite its modest $2.2 billion size.
From energy grids to mining ventures, the Philippines' sovereign wealth fund has identified critical sectors where strategic capital can unlock both commercial returns and development impact.
The recently established fund aims to bridge the infrastructure gap in the Philippines through physical and digital projects, focusing on energy and telecom towers to drive economic growth and create social impact.