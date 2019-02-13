2025 could offer a mix of exit opportunities for asset owners looking to divest as trade sales, secondary buyouts, and IPOs regain momentum.
Tag : ma
As interest rates fall, private equity firms are poised for a comeback, eyeing digital infrastructure and buyouts while managing $2.59 trillion in dry powder.
The drive to expand alternatives capabilities is evident from recent deal-making activity within the asset management industry. For Janus Henderson Investors, the latest acquisition leaves the door open for more, the Asia CEO tells AsianInvestor.
The implications of Japan’s aging, declining population are misunderstood, catalysing a promising economic outlook that has one veteran investor and author wishing he was 23 again.
Private credit continues to be in favor as central banks go slow on rate cuts, while rising risks and evolving strategies come into focus.
Regulatory changes in markets such as Indonesia and the Philippines are putting pressure on insurers to consolidate, according to the CEO of Oona Insurance.
Ping An Group’s investment chief also discloses the insurer's plans to add exposure to domestic venture capital, M&A, and multifamily rental properties, among others.
Middle East asset owners are expected to be significant drivers of Chinese private market growth. Meanwhile South and Southeast Asia, along with Japan, could see a rise in M&A activity, according to a recent report.
This year is poised to be a busy year for mergers and acquisitions as investment managers strengthen teams that are expected to develop over the next decade.
Capital is waiting and ready to be deployed in private equity and venture capital investments in Asia-Pacific after the challenging environment of 2022.
With asset managers' profit margins increasingly under pressure as fees fall and costs and client expectations rise, more industry consolidation is surely coming. But how quickly?
Speculation is swirling about Prudential's plans for its Asian asset management arm after it parted ways with three top executives. AsianInvestor outlines various potential outcomes.