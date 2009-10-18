AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Joe Marsh
Allocators at wealth management firms in Asia explain why they are favouring small and mid-market private equity firms. Regional PE secondaries are also tipped as a good opportunity.
LPs voice concerns about big PE funds
Michelle Lai
AsianInvestor has identified eight PE firms taking the lead in operations, localisation and specialisation, or re-engineering traditional strategies for a more demanding client base. We detail the first four today.
Rising stars of private equity: part 1