Asian investors are accelerating a push toward private equity secondaries to manage liquidity, rebalance portfolios and capture discounted opportunities.
Tag : lps
The US-based pension fund, which invests in Asia, says private equity markets have finally turned a corner and emphasises the importance of open communication between general and limited partners during tough times.
Investor interests in the Internet and technology and ESG sectors may prop up the private equity market amid global uncertainties.
Mustafa Abdel-Wadood, global head of private equity at Abraaj, talks about limited partner requests and why his firm prefers not to do deals alongside other general partners.
Allocators at wealth management firms in Asia explain why they are favouring small and mid-market private equity firms. Regional PE secondaries are also tipped as a good opportunity.
AsianInvestor has identified eight PE firms taking the lead in operations, localisation and specialisation, or re-engineering traditional strategies for a more demanding client base. We detail the first four today.
Private equity managers outlined at a recent forum how their limited partners are setting increasingly strict investment conditions and asking for more information than in the past.
Although the latest data from Preqin looks good compared to 2009, the first quarter of 2010 shows the industry is still grappling with problems.
The Singapore-based private-equity fund of funds has hired Alex Lee to bring secondary market expertise to its strategies.