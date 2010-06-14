Continuation funds are emerging as a go-to strategy in private equity, offering a lifeline for GPs to hold onto star assets while meeting LPs’ liquidity needs.
As volatility persists in private equity and venture capital, GPs are ramping up personal financial commitments to reassure their institutional investors, according to industry insiders.
Co-investments become more attractive as large mergers and acquisitions lose their sheen.
Managing relationships with venture capital and private equity funds offers advantages beyond immediate returns, two family office executives told AsianInvestor.
Asset owners want private equity fund’s portfolio companies to be more transparent, and expect more variations in fund terms, the latest survey by Coller Capital shows.
Preqin research shows that investors can make calculated guesses about whether active private-equity funds will outperform or underperform peers.
Coller Capital’s survey of limited partners suggests they're making exits from private equity funds of funds in favour of broader investing among single fund managers.
Coller Capital’s survey of global limited partners finds disappointment with investment returns and a likely shift to find more Asia-focused managers.